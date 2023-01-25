Eastern Bankshares (EBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

