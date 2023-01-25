East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 2nd Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.24% of East West Bancorp worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.