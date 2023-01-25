Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 87,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,799. The company has a market cap of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $53.78.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.