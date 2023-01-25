dYdX (DYDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295.80 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00008203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $105.73 million and $295.80 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00408014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,564.82 or 0.28639546 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00593179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.