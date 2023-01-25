Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

