Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 246904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

