Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 246904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

