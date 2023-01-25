Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Up 2.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 6,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DREUF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

