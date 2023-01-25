Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on February 9th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.884 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

DMLP stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,732 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

