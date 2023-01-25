Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 716,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 146,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

