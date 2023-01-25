Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $38.54. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 332 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $787.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

