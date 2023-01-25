Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. 6,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (SMLL)
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.