Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 4,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

