Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

