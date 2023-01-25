DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $162.78 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,461.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00384164 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015361 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00745941 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00092945 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00563486 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00188725 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,969,838,356 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
