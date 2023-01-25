DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DKS opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

