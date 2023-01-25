Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 3043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, Senior Officer Andrew Douglas Green sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$25,131.05.

(Get Rating)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.