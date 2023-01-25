Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Cut by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($54.48) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Diageo stock opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

