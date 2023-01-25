DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.90 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $49.66 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $1,286.76 or 0.05497667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.