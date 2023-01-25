DeversiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.15 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002748 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.15 million and approximately $6,669.30 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

