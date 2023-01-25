Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.74 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and $7.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

