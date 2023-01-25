Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $19.69. Deluxe shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 172,116 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Deluxe by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deluxe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

