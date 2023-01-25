DeltaFi Price Down 0% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $15,417.94 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

