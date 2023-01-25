DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,257.22

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $3,257.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

