Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.73.

DFY stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,431. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.43. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

