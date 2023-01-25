DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $931,570.58 and approximately $157.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00213467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00103502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00055812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00041121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,903 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

