Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $8.54. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 63,343 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $109,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $74,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,386.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $109,497.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPSI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development, and deployment services.

