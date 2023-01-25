Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $8.54. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 63,343 shares traded.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Decisionpoint Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPSI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development, and deployment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.