Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $98.53 million and $477,295.76 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $9.35 or 0.00041510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

