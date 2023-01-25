DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $48,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,653.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

