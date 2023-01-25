Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Down 1.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Datasea Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 232.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
