DA Davidson Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $140.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

