CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBAY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

CBAY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

