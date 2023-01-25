CX Institutional Sells 215 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

Shares of NOC opened at $459.31 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

