CX Institutional Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

