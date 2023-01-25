CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16,805.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

