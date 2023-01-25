CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 45,665 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. CX Institutional owned 0.63% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 157,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

