CX Institutional Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

