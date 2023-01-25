CX Institutional Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

