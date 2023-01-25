CX Institutional Buys 21,392 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19,807.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Block were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Block by 175.8% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $242,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

