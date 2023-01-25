CX Institutional Acquires 13,260 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 452,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

FOCS opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

