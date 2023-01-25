CX Institutional Acquires 10,909 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,407.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

About FedEx



FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

