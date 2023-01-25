Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $720.39 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004442 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $720.39 million and approximately $119.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,890,667,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,548,562 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

