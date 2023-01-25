Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
NYSE:CFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 300,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,456. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.
Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
