Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 300,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,456. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Stories

