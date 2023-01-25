CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
