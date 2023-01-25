Crypto Snack Price Down 9% Over Last Week (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $280,629.86 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.28687093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00583221 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

