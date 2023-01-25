Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.25. 164,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 481,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cryoport Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

