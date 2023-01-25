Crown Castle (CCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,917. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 340,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

