CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

