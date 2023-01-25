Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 514896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,550.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

