Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 735,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 716,379 shares.The stock last traded at $27.17 and had previously closed at $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.