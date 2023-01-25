Credit Suisse Group Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $298.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.95. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

